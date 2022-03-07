Entertainment

Naagin season 6 spoiler alert sunday episode written pratha in trouble after marriage with ritesh. Naagin 6 next story.

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Naagin season 6 spoiler alert sunday episode written pratha in trouble after marriage with ritesh. Naagin 6 next story.
Written by admin
Naagin season 6 spoiler alert sunday episode written pratha in trouble after marriage with ritesh. Naagin 6 next story.

Naagin season 6 spoiler alert sunday episode written pratha in trouble after marriage with ritesh. Naagin 6 next story.

Rishabh will bring trouble for Pratha

Rishabh will bring trouble for Pratha

Pratha is also surprised that why did the one who hates her get married? Rishabh is worried about his marriage to Pratha and wants to know what Pratha wants as soon as possible. At the end of the show you saw that custom comes in front of Rishabh and he strangles her and asks who are you and what is your purpose?

Will the secret of the remaining serpents of the tradition open in front of Rishabh?

Will the secret of the remaining serpents of the tradition open in front of Rishabh?

In the next episode, you will see that Pratha will not bring the secret of her serpent in front of Rishabh at the moment. She also wants to know why Rishabh has married her after all. On the other hand, Seema is very angry with Gujral’s custom and Rishabh’s marriage.

Killing of Asuras with Adinagin

Killing of Asuras with Adinagin

She will now create many troubles for Pratha. It is possible that in the coming days, fans can get to see love between Rishabh and Pratha. On the other hand Abhishek is very sad that what is the reason behind Pratha and Rishabh’s marriage? Pratha will now join with Adinagin to find out all the demons whom she has come to eliminate.

Secret will open in front of Rishabh and Seema Gujral

Secret will open in front of Rishabh and Seema Gujral

It will be interesting to see in the coming episodes whether Pratha succeeds in her mission, or will Rishabh and Seema Gujral face the truth about Pratha being the rest of the serpents? Many difficulties are going to arise for the practice. In such a situation, many twists will be seen for the fans with love, drama and action.

READ Also  Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone's much awaited song "Mud Mud Ke" is out! Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone's much awaited song "Mud Mud Ke" is out!

#Naagin #season #spoiler #alert #sunday #episode #written #pratha #trouble #marriage #ritesh #Naagin #story

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment