Naagin season 6 spoiler alert sunday episode written pratha in trouble after marriage with ritesh. Naagin 6 next story.

Rishabh will bring trouble for Pratha

Pratha is also surprised that why did the one who hates her get married? Rishabh is worried about his marriage to Pratha and wants to know what Pratha wants as soon as possible. At the end of the show you saw that custom comes in front of Rishabh and he strangles her and asks who are you and what is your purpose?

Will the secret of the remaining serpents of the tradition open in front of Rishabh?

In the next episode, you will see that Pratha will not bring the secret of her serpent in front of Rishabh at the moment. She also wants to know why Rishabh has married her after all. On the other hand, Seema is very angry with Gujral’s custom and Rishabh’s marriage.

Killing of Asuras with Adinagin

She will now create many troubles for Pratha. It is possible that in the coming days, fans can get to see love between Rishabh and Pratha. On the other hand Abhishek is very sad that what is the reason behind Pratha and Rishabh’s marriage? Pratha will now join with Adinagin to find out all the demons whom she has come to eliminate.

Secret will open in front of Rishabh and Seema Gujral

It will be interesting to see in the coming episodes whether Pratha succeeds in her mission, or will Rishabh and Seema Gujral face the truth about Pratha being the rest of the serpents? Many difficulties are going to arise for the practice. In such a situation, many twists will be seen for the fans with love, drama and action.