Naam Reh Jaayega Lata Mangeshkar’s relationship with Kishore Kumar and Mukesh | Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar – Mukesh’s relationship in the new episode of Naam Reh Jayega

In the upcoming episodes of the series Naam Reh Jayega on Star Plus and Hotstar, we will see the life journey of Lata Mangeshkar and her strong relationship with the legendary Mukesh, singer Kishore Kumar and music director SD Burman. The legendary singer shares an unbreakable bond with these three. He referred to singers Mukesh and Kishore Kumar as his estranged brothers and Mr. S. D. Burman played the role of a father figure in his life.

In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see Mukesh, Kishore Kumar and SD Burman from a few generations down how Amit Kumar, Rajesh Roshan and Nitin Mukesh share some interesting anecdotes from the past related to Lata ji from the younger generation of these stars to get lost in the nostalgia . The anticipated episode will show some such moments where viewers will get to know how Kishore Kumar and Lata ji met for the first time, how they tied rakhi to them, and what kept them together for years.

Apart from this, the makers also have some unseen visuals for the viewers on the show that will take you on an emotional journey back in time.

Conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios’ 8-episode series ‘Naam Reh Jayega’ features eighteen of the country’s biggest singers. It includes Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal ji, Palak Muchhal and Anvesha join hands to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Every episode airs every Sunday at 7 PM on Star Plus.

