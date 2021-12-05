Naamkaran actress Sayantani Ghosh marries boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari | Pics: Sayantani Ghosh takes seven rounds with boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari

famous face of tv

Sayantani Ghosh is the famous face of TV. She started her career with Star Plus serial Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. In this serial, Sayantani appeared in the role of Juhi Parmar’s daughter-in-law and famous actor Vivan Bhatena appeared in the role of her husband. With this serial, Sayantani made her debut on TV with a negative role in Grey.

part of many serials

Sayantani has been a part of many TV serials which include serials like Naamkaran, Sasural Simar Ka, Mahabharat, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar, Santoshi Maa, Barrister Babu. At the same time, Sayantani also participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss but she was out of the show very soon.

pre-wedding excitement

Ahead of the wedding, Sayantani had shared a few pictures of herself in a bridal outfit which were probably from a photoshoot of one of her shows. Because at the wedding, Sayantani wore a sari and took seven rounds in a simple look.

grandmother’s jewelry

Even for her engagement, Sayantani wore her grandmother’s jewelry. At the same time, Sayantani’s sari was also a gift from her grandmother. At the last minute, Sayantani’s friend also helped her in getting her blouse made. Sayantani shared these special pictures of her engagement with the fans.

friends congratulated

Sayantani was congratulated by her friends on starting a new phase of life. While Rohit Roy asked her to return early so that they could celebrate together, many stars including Gurdeep Kohli, Dimple Jhingiani, Jasvir Kaur, Delnaaz Irani wished Sayantani.