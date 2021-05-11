NABARD Office Attendant Score Card, Cut-Off for Mains and Prelims Released @nabard.org, Download Here





Nationwide Financial institution for Agriculture and Rural Improvement (NABARD) has uploaded the rating card and cut-off marks for Preliminary Examination and Mains Examination for the publish of Office Attendant. Candidates can obtain NABARD Office Attendant Score Card from NABARAD official web site nabard.org.

NABARD Office Attendant Score Card, Cut-Off 2020-21: Nationwide Financial institution for Agriculture and Rural Improvement (NABARD) has uploaded the rating card and cut-off marks for Preliminary Examination and Mains Examination for the publish of Office Attendant. Candidates can obtain NABARD Office Attendant Score Card from NABARAD official web site nabard.org.

NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Score Card Hyperlink, NABARD Office Attendant Mains Score Card and Cut-Off Hyperlinks are given beneath. Candidates can obtain NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Cut-Off, NABARD Office Attendant Mains Cut-Off and Score Playing cards by the hyperlinks given beneath:

NABARD Office Attendant Mains Score Card

NABARD Office Attendant Mains Cut-Off

NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Score Card

NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Cut-Off

Download NABARD Office Attendant Score Card and Cut-Off ?

Go to official web site of NABARD – nabard.org Click on on the ‘Profession’ Part of the homepage It should redirect you to a brand new web page the place you’re required to click on on ‘ CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE’ A brand new web page might be opened, click on on ‘Essential Reduce off desk’ and ‘ Essential rating card Hyperlink’ OR ‘Prelim Reduce off desk ‘ and’Preliminary rating card Hyperlink’ Take a print out

NABARD had carried out prelims examination on 04 February 2020 and the end result was declared on 27 February 2020. RBI Office Attendant Mains Examination was held 14 March 2020. The mains end result was declared on 25 July 2020.