nabard.org Job: NABARD Jobs: NABARD Recruitment 2021 Grade ab Admission Form Download link here, check details

Highlights NABARD Recruitment 2021 Admission Card Issued.

A total of 157 vacancies will be filled.

Find out when the exam will take place.

NABARD Recruitment Tickets 2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued admission papers for the examinations for Assistant Manager Grade A and Manager Grade B Recruitment (NABARD Recruitment 2021). Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (NABARD Jobs) can now download their hall tickets from NABARD’s official website at nabard.org.



When will the exam be held?

For NABARD Recruitment 2021, Manager Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service) and Assistant Manager Grade A (Official Language Service) examinations will be held on September 17.

NABARD Recruitment Process

Applicants have to go through three stages for this recruitment campaign. The first stage is the preliminary examination in which the eligible candidates are required to sit for the main examination and the last stage is the round of interviews. Candidates can download your ticket using registration number, roll number and password or date of birth. The way to download the NABARD ticket is given below.

NABARD Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Career Notice.

Step 3: A new page will open, here are two links – call letter grade ‘A’ and grade ‘B’ are given, click on any one.

Step 4: A new page will open.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you.

Check out these things on the NABARD Admission Card 2021

The NABARD Grade A2021 Admission Card contains important information like name of the candidate, roll number, registration number or application number, date of examination, time and place of examination, examination day guidelines etc. Check all these details.

Also read: India Post GDS Jobs: Government job to get 10th pass in postal department, get that much salary, see details

NABARD Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details (NABARD Vacancy 2021 Details)

Assistant Manager Grade A – 148 posts

Manager Grade B (RDBS) – 07 posts

Grade A Officer (P&S) – 02 posts

Total number of vacancies – 157 posts

Also read: Sarkari Naukri 2021: Get Government Jobs in Rajasthan, Recruitment for RPSC SO Posts, See Details

Download NABARD Admission Card 2021 Direct Link-

Assistant Manager Grade A.

Admin Grade B

Official website

