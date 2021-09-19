Nabisco workers end week-long strike after reaching new contract

The photos also indicated that the contract includes a $5,000 bonus, with the company doubling its 401(k) matching contributions from 25 percent to 50 percent, which is 6 percent of employees’ eligible wages starting in 2022. up to percentage.

Although the union’s previous contract expired months ago, the standoff began in August, when workers at a Nabisco bakery in Portland, Ore., went on strike. Their union argued that Mondelez had sought unfair contract concessions during a period of strong revenue gains for the company.

The union estimates that workers in Colorado, Virginia, Illinois and Georgia followed suit, with more than 1,000 Nabisco workers participating in the strike. According to Mondelez, three bakeries and three short sale distribution facilities were affected by the strike, which is located in Chicago.

As the strike progressed, tensions over the contract dispute mounted – and as Mondelez disclosed his profits. For the three months ending June, the company reported a 12 percent increase in revenue over the previous year.

Last week in Portland, striking workers on a picket line blocked several vehicles trying to leave the Nabisco plant, leading to an altercation with security guards, television station Katu reported.

During contract negotiations, the union pressured Mondelez to reinstate a pension plan for Nabisco employees, which was replaced with a 401(k) program in 2018.

A major point of contention between the union and the company involved in overtime: Mondelez wanted some Nabisco employees to work shifts of up to 12 hours without being eligible for overtime pay, in exchange for working fewer days a week. The first additional wage earners in the weekend shift will get the premium only after working 40 hours a week. According to contract photos posted online, those weekend shifts will mostly be filled by new employees under the terms of the agreement.