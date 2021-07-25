Nach Big Change In Rules Related To Emi Salary Pension From August 1 – Big change from August 1: New rules will be applicable for salary, pension and EMI, you will be directly affected

From August 1, there is a big change in the rules related to EMI, salary, pension. This change is going to have a direct impact on you.

New Delhi. July is about to end and the month of August is about to begin. From August 1, there is a big change in the rules related to EMI, salary, pension. This change is going to have a direct impact on you. If someone is asked when the salary will be received, then in response the employed person will say, when the banks open, the money will be credited to the account. The most important thing is that the month itself is starting from the day of the holiday. There is a long wait for such salary. According to the new rules, now this facility will be available on the first of the month.

All day NACH facility

According to the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India, from August 1, salary, pension and EMI can be paid 24 hours a day. In June this year, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the bi-monthly monetary policy review that the facility of National Automated Clearing House (NACH) would now be available on all days of the week. Presently this facility is available only on working days of banks. But now it can be done anytime. From August 1, this facility will be available to the customers round the clock, seven days a week.

Know what are the NACH facilities

This is such a banking service through which companies and common man can easily complete the payment process. Salary payment, pension transfer, electric bill, water bill payment through NACH is done through this.

Now salary will also be available on bank holidays

From August 1, 2021, the payment of salary, pension, dividend and interest will not stop even if it is a Sunday or any other bank holiday. Now salary and pension will be paid on the due date only. According to the new rules, from August 1, companies will be able to transfer the salary at any time due to the facility of NACH 7 days 24 hours.