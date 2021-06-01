Nadia Bartel reveals dishevelled hair as she rocks a tracksuit during Melbourne’s fourth lockdown

She is normally glammed up inside an inch of her life.

However similar to most Melburnians, Nadia Bartel is again to rocking tracksuits and no make-up amid town’s fourth strict lockdown.

The previous WAG and dressmaker revealed her dishevelled lockdown look on Tuesday, admitting that she hadn’t brushed her hair.

Make-up free Nadia Bartel revealed her dishevelled unbrushed hair during Melbourne’ s fourth strict lockdown on Tuesday

Make-up free, the 35-year-old took a mirror selfie to advertise her new vary of Henne sweats.

The mother-of-two confirmed off her slender determine in a pair of graphite monitor pants and a matching jumper.

Later she posed in her automobile whereas sporting a masks and mentioned she ‘was now not brushing her hair’.

Simply a day earlier, Nadia’s ex husband Jimmy Bartel was noticed strolling previous the marital residence the previous couple used to share.

The Geelong nice, 37, appeared quite stony-faced as he took his canine for a stroll in Melbourne amid town’s fourth lockdown.

Clad in a black tracksuit and matching face masks, the daddy of two stared pensively into the space as he meandered down the footpath, maybe misplaced in ideas about his former life as a married man.

Jimmy and Nadia offered their marital residence for $4million final 12 months.

As soon as thought-about a golden couple of footy, the Bartels married in February 2014 in a lavish ceremony on the Bellarine Peninsula, earlier than welcoming two youngsters collectively.

The pair, who share custody of sons Aston, 5, and Henley, two, introduced their separation in August 2019 however are believed to have break up two months prior.

The Brownlow Medal winner subsequently went public with new girlfriend Lauren Mand, a Melbourne socialite and workplace employee.

Nadia has was linked to private coach Nathan Brodie final 12 months, nevertheless it’s unclear if they’re nonetheless collectively.

In late April, Nadia shared a cryptic Instagram put up about private progress and ‘forgetting the previous’.

She reposted an inspirational quote, which learn: ‘Assume much less about previous and future as a result of your life solely occurs within the current.’

‘The previous already occurred. The long run has not but occurred. All we now have is the current,’ it continued.