Nadia Bartel reveals the one item of clothing she thought she would NEVER wear

Nadia Bartel has turn into fairly the fashionista – however there are some issues she would somewhat not wear.

The Henne Clothing designer, 36, might by no means see herself in a cardigan, however issues change.

‘I like layering with knits, ribbing and long-line cardis, that are actually on this season,’ she instructed Stellar Journal this week, including that she used to think about the look too ‘grandma’.

‘I am unable to consider I am saying that, as years in the past I by no means thought I would be sporting a knitted cardigan. It is humorous the manner vogue evolves.

‘It is a play on grandma-dressing – every part is kind of outsized as of late,’ she added.

Over the weekend, the magnificence was sporting fairly a bit lower than normal.

'I like layering with knits, ribbing and long-line cardis, that are actually on this season,' she mentioned, including that she used to think about the look too 'grandma'. 'I am unable to consider I am saying that, as years in the past I by no means thought I would be sporting a knitted cardigan' Nadia exclaimed

The previous WAG modelled for Nice Traces Lingerie, sharing a quantity of behind-the-scenes photographs to Instagram.

She appeared sensational in a navy blue push-up bra and matching pin-stripe pants in one picture.

In one other picture, she cuddled up in mattress in a revealing black bra, her ample cleavage on show, coupled with beige monitor pants.

Alongside her submit, the blonde magnificence candidly instructed followers she lacked confidence when she initially began the shoot.

‘Some behind the scenes from @finelineslingerie at the moment. All the time a bit awkward in lingerie however we received although [it],’ she mentioned.

Nadia went on to thank Melbourne-based make-up artist Chantelle Baker and hair stylist, Marie UVA of UVA Hair Salon.