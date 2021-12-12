Nadikar Thilakam 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Nadikar Thilakam Movie (2022): Nadikar Thilakam is an Indian upcoming Malayalam language motion drama comedy film directed by Nikesh. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 25 November 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

The plot revolves around the lives of a few youngsters. Few unplanned events change their lives forever.

Nadikar Thilakam Movie Details:

Movies Name : Nadikar Thilakam (2022)

: Nadikar Thilakam (2022) Genre: Motion, Drama, Comedy

Motion, Drama, Comedy Release Date: 25 November 2022

25 November 2022 Director : Nikesh

: Nikesh Producer: KE Gnanavelraja and CV Kumar

KE Gnanavelraja and CV Kumar Production: Studio Green and A C.V. Kumar Productions

Studio Green and A C.V. Kumar Productions Writer : N/A

: N/A Music: Prakash Kumara

Prakash Kumara Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Watch on: Theatres

Nadikar Thilakam Cast?

