Nadiya Ke Paar fame actress Savita Bajaj is forced to live in other house Suffering from economic crisis and illness bad condition

1982 movie ‘across the river’ Fame actress Savita Bajaj is going through a crisis. A few months ago, he had covid, in which all his deposits were exhausted. Savita, who is battling the post-Covid problems, is in very bad condition and she was forced to live in a rented house alone. However, actress Nupur Alankar has helped her and now Savita is living in her sister Jigyasa’s house in Kandivali. None of his relatives helped him but Sonu Sood from the film industry, his ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ co-stars Sachin Pilgaonkar, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana etc. helped him.

Savita Bajaj recently spoke to ABP News in which she talked about her illness and loneliness. Talking about his family members, he said, ‘Earlier everyone used to come to me, but when they came to know that I am getting old, I am getting old, then no one came forward, everyone backed away.’

He told that he has many rich relatives but no one stood with him on his condition. Savita Bajaj does not have any house of her own and was living in a rented house.

The people of the film industry have helped her a lot in her illness, to which she says, ‘Industry people are very good. Sonu Sood has given the machine of oxygen concentrator. Ayushmann Khurrana helped me a lot, Jackie ji helped me a lot. Other people helped. Sachin Pilgaonkar helped.

Apart from Nadiya Ke Paar, Savita Bajaj worked in films like Anand, Chakra, Rocky, Nishant, Ahista Ahista etc. Recently, the actress also said that 25 years ago she had thought of going to her Delhi home but no family member supported her due to which she was in a lot of trouble.

He had told, ‘I earned a lot, helped them in times of need but no one came forward when I needed help. All my deposits have been exhausted, everything is lost in illness. There is trouble in breathing, how will I get out of this.





