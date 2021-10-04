Nafisa Ali on Aryan Khan’s Arrest in Drugs Case: Arrest of Aryan Khan in Drugs Case hurts Nafisa Ali Sodhi and appeals for help

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after he busted a cruise rave party in Mumbai. After Aryan’s arrest, while some people are commenting on Aryan Khan along with Bollywood, many Bollywood celebs have come out in support of Aryan. After Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Hansal Mehta and Suchitra Krishnamurthy, now actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has reacted to Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi, saddened by Aryan’s arrest, appealed to everyone to help Aryan instead of breaking him up and not let him become an example of drug waste.



Read: Fans come out in support of Shahrukh Khan in Aryan drug case, #WeStandWithSRK trends on Twitter

Nafisa Ali wrote on her Instagram account (Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Aryan Khan), ‘Aryan, a young man for whom I am praying. He needs help. Don’t break, don’t waste. Don’t let him be an example of #drugskill. ‘

Read: Hansal Mehta says in support of Shah Rukh during Aryan’s arrest, it is painful for parents



The Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise rave party in Mumbai on Saturday, after which eight people, including Aryan Khan, were arrested on Sunday. Aryan Khan was arrested along with friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha around 2pm on Sunday, while the remaining five accused were arrested late at night.

Read: Aryan Khan was suspected by NCB officials at a cruise party for this reason, thus exposing him

Aryan Khan’s custody will be heard in court today. He and the other accused have been produced in court and all eyes are on the verdict. On the other hand, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said the NCB would ask for more custody of Aryan Khan. He also said he could not reveal the links and findings of yesterday evening’s inquiry, but there are some areas that he should investigate.