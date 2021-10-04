Nafisa Ali on Aryan Khan’s Arrest in Drugs Case: Arrest of Aryan Khan in Drugs Case hurts Nafisa Ali Sodhi and appeals for help
Nafisa Ali wrote on her Instagram account (Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Aryan Khan), ‘Aryan, a young man for whom I am praying. He needs help. Don’t break, don’t waste. Don’t let him be an example of #drugskill. ‘
The Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise rave party in Mumbai on Saturday, after which eight people, including Aryan Khan, were arrested on Sunday. Aryan Khan was arrested along with friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha around 2pm on Sunday, while the remaining five accused were arrested late at night.
Aryan Khan’s custody will be heard in court today. He and the other accused have been produced in court and all eyes are on the verdict. On the other hand, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said the NCB would ask for more custody of Aryan Khan. He also said he could not reveal the links and findings of yesterday evening’s inquiry, but there are some areas that he should investigate.
