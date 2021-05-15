Nafisa Ali Sodhi Shares Her Video After Undergoing Peritoneal Cancer Surgery, Says

Nafisa Ali Sodhi Shares Her Video After Undergoing Peritoneal Cancer Surgical procedure, Says





Goa: Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi was identified with Peritoneal most cancers in November 2018. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share an previous video of herself after she underwent surgical procedure for most cancers. Within the video, she could be seen being helped by the hospital workers after the surgical procedure and he or she could be seen smiling on the digital camera. Additionally Learn – Remo D’Souza Reacts To Viral Video The place Man Goofs Up ‘Remdesivir’: I Might Not Consider What I Heard

She captioned the submit, “This was me 2 years in the past after my huge peritoneal most cancers surgical procedure. The Docs , the medical staff who cared for me and the hospital had been superb as they gave me braveness . Glad and celebrating life right this moment with my tremendous constructive household. #most cancers #remission.” Additionally Learn – Heartbroken Hina Khan Remembers Late Father: ‘How You Used to Set my Make-up Chair’

Watch Video Right here:

In February 2019, Nafisa shared pictures of herself along with her members of the family. She wrote, “Off for my operation with my household gang.” A yr later she was declared cancer-free.

In 2019, Nafisa talked about her wrestle as she battled with most cancers. She had mentioned, “I nonetheless must go for check-ups each three months and it will likely be 5 years earlier than it may be mentioned that the most cancers is in remission, nevertheless it was nonetheless a superb motive to achieve for the champagne.”

Final yr, she had revealed that she was identified with leucoderma. She revealed in an Instagram submit that she has began to note white patches on her pores and skin when she was present process chemotherapy. She had written, “Ever since my chemotherapy I began noticing white patches on my neck space … now being by the ocean and getting a tan ,I can inform it’s on my face too . Such is life … you win some and unfastened some…”

Nafisa is presently in Goa and plans on staying there till the state of affairs in Delhi improves.