Naga Chaitanya Akkineni: Kareena Kapoor Khan is returning the Lal Singh Chadha set from today

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is very active on social media. She often shares pictures and videos of her daily routine with her fans. Now Kareena has shared a post on her Instagram account. In which she has stated that she has resumed shooting of her film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ from today. On Sunday, September 12, the actress shared some photos with her team. While sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘Back with my loves.’

Speaking of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, this is the official remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’. It stars Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in the lead roles. Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress shared pictures with her husband and son while worshiping Ganesha at her home. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi on my life and on the team.’

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will now be seen in her next film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor has recently announced her next film with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor.

