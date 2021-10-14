Naga Chaitanya brother Akhil Akkineni wants to play Virat Kohli biopic Most Eligible Bachelor said this for Anushka Sharma husband

Akhil Akkineni, brother of South cinema’s star actor Naga Chaitanya, wants to portray the life of Indian cricketer and actress Anushka Sharma’s husband Virat Kohli on screen.

Meanwhile, Telugu star and Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni expressed his desire to play the husband of Indian cricketer and actress Anushka Sharma on the big screen. He also explained the reason behind this desire.

These days Akhil Akkineni is in discussion about his upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. In this, he is going to be seen in love with actress Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, he interacted with Pinkvilla. He revealed during this, ‘I think it will be easier for me to show the life of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on the big screen.’ He says that Virat Kohli’s journey is very passionate and dedicated.

Akkineni also said that Virat has influenced him in many ways, so he would like to show his life to people on screen. Apart from this, Akhil is also eagerly waiting for the release of Ranveer Singh’s film ’83’. It is a sports ‘drama’ movie. Its story is based on a true incident and the historic victory of the Indian cricket team, which will depict the journey of winning the 1983 World Cup trophy.

Akhil Akkineni is a Telugu actor as well as the brother of Naga Chaitanya and the son of Nagarjuna. He is one of the famous actors of Telugu film industry. He started his acting career as a child artist in a comedy film ‘Sisindri’. Today he has become a big name in the southern cinema world. He is known for films like ‘Mr Majnu’ and ‘Hello’.

If we talk about his workfront, then his Telugu romantic-drama film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ is about to release. In this, he is going to be seen in the role of Harsh, an NRI. In this, his opposite actress Pooja Hegde is going to be seen in the lead role. Apart from these two, Isha Rebba, Amani, Murli Sharma, Venela Kishore, Jaiprakash Pragati (Jaiprakash, Pragati) and Amit Tiwari are also going to be seen in important roles in the film.