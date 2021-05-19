Naga Chaitanya has the best reaction on wife Samantha Akkineni’s OTT debut and performance





Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Household Man 2’s trailer is out now. Followers have gone loopy after the trailer launched as the performances look sensible. Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni have been praised for his or her performances and followers are eagerly ready to see the present. Not simply followers, even different celebrities have praised the trailer. South star Samantha Akkineni dropped a brand new poster of her debut internet collection “The Household Man 2” on social media on Tuesday. Her husband, Naga Chaitanya couldn’t management his happiness. Together with the poster, Samantha wrote, “We’re prepared for you.” Resharing Samantha’s put up, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Lastly! It is about time.” Additionally Learn – The Household Man Season 2: A ‘FOMO-ridden’ Manoj Bajpayee’s disdain for millennial lingo is hilarious; Samantha Akkineni seems spectacular

Lastly !! It’s about time https://t.co/dN2b8ojZUd — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 18, 2021

The primary season of Raj & DK’s “The Household Man” was a success upon launch in 2019. Samantha Akkineni performs the antagonist in the present. The trailer exhibits Srikant Tiwari performed by Manoj Bajpayee having a tricky time adjusting to his new life and job. Even his marriage with Suchitra (Priyamani) will not be going the manner they needed. Now, he has to take on a brand new enemy performed by Samantha Akkineni. His disdain for millennial lingo is simply hilarious. Creators of The Household Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK earlier talked about The Household Man 2 to Specific.co.uk and stated the official announcement of it’ll come quickly. “I’m certain bulletins on that can come quickly. It will likely be how Netflix and Amazon usually do it with all 10 episodes at the similar time I imagine. We’re loving this entire collection world,” stated Krishna DK. Additionally Learn – The Household Man season 2: Creators Raj & DK announce the trailer date of the Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni internet collection

He added, “We’re creating a pair extra collection. So we’re in the center of making two fully completely different genres whereas we’re working on season two (of The Household Man). Add to that this entire collection factor, it’s a brand new motion in India proper? I imply, for different folks, it’s been round a couple of years however something that involves India catches up and strikes actually quick. Like two years in the past there was no Amazon, no Netflix and abruptly now all people is speaking about the exhibits on Amazon and Netflix and all people’s ready for the subsequent present.” Additionally Learn – Ram Gopal Varma units the file straight on whether or not Irrfan Khan was thought-about for Daud

