Naga Chaitanya said for the first time after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu if shes happy I am happy

Naga Chaitanya has reacted for the first time after his divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He said throughout an interview that if Samantha is happy then she can be happy.

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya obtained divorced in October 2021 final 12 months after their four-year marriage. After the divorce, each had said that they had been separating with consent and parting their methods. He additionally said that he would stay pals in future. Gautam is Naga Chaitanya famous person Nagarjuna’s son.

After the divorce, now Naga Chaitanya has given his response for the first time. In actual fact, Naga Chaitanya is selling his movie Bangaraju and through the promotion of this, he was additionally requested a query about his divorce with Samantha. Lately he gave an interview to Etuz Adda Information. In line with whose report he said about the divorce, ‘Separation is correct for us. That is proper for the happiness of each of us. If they’re happy then I am additionally happy. So in such a state of affairs divorce is correct.

Allow us to let you know that in October 2021 final 12 months, Samantha launched a press release by means of social media and confirmed the information of her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. He wrote on this put up, ‘After a lot deliberation, I and Naga Chaitanya have chosen their respective paths. We have now determined to separate as husband and spouse. We’re each fortunate that our friendship has been a core a part of our relationship for a protracted time and we’re certain that we’ll proceed to have such a relationship in the future as properly.

Samantha additionally wrote in the put up that ‘We request our followers, properly wishers and media to help us on this tough time and provides us privateness in order that each of us can get out of this example and neglect every little thing and transfer ahead. ‘. At the similar time, after the divorce, Naga Chaitanya had additionally provided Samantha 200 crores as an alimony however Samantha turned it down.

Considerably, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha obtained married on October 6, 2017 in Goa. They had been married in accordance with each Hindu and Christian customs. At the similar time, after marriage, Samantha additionally began making use of the Akkineni surname. Nevertheless, throughout the information of the divorce, she eliminated Akkineni from her Twitter deal with and adjusted her title to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.