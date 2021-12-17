Nagaland Deaths Escalate Huge Protest In Kohima Call For Non-Cooperation

Protests continue over the case of the death of 14 civilians during an army operation in Nagaland.

Protests continue over the case of the death of 14 civilians during an army operation in Nagaland. Thousands of students took to the streets on the call of the Naga Student Federation in the capital Kohima on Friday. There was a demand for justice for the civilians killed in these demonstrations and the repeal of the AFSPA Act. For your information, let us tell you that on December 4-5, 14 civilians were killed in the action of security forces in Mon district. The participants of the rally marched on foot from Old MLA Hostel Junction in the heart of Kohima to Raj Bhavan and covered a distance of about 2.5 kms and submitted a memorandum to the Governor’s Secretariat regarding their demands.

Apart from members of the Naga Students Federation (NSF) that organized the rally, representatives of apex bodies of North East Students Organization (NESO), All Assam Students Union (AASU) and several tribal organizations took part in it. The protesters raised slogans and condemned the alleged killing of 14 civilians by para commandos of the Army in Uting area of ​​Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4 and 5.

The protesters were holding placards and banners that read, ‘Nagas are not terrorists’, ‘Ban AFSPA, not our voice’ and ‘Justice for the victims of Uting’.

NSF President Kegwehun Tepe, People’s Rally Organizing Committee Convenor Vipopal Kintso, NESO Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and other leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Governor’s Secretariat at Raj Bhavan. Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi was not present at the Raj Bhavan. In the memorandum, the NSF demanded immediate justice for the youths killed in Uting and all the victims of alleged military excesses in Nagaland, repeal of AFSPA and expedited finding a solution to the Naga political problem.

The memorandum will also be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. NSF president Kegwehun Tepe said the organization would continue fighting until the demands were met. The speakers who addressed the rally also demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah withdraw his statement in which he has said that Army personnel had fired in self-defence.