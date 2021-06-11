Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Admire | June 11 | 4 PM

(*11*)

Nagaland is believed to be some of the 13 states to include the authority to host factual lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is long-established. Of us in and round Nagaland protected a unbelievable alternative to resolve a scrutinize at their success and dispute a considerable amount of money. The impress of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Clarify Lotteries.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery Sambad Results for June 11

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can resolve residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Respect lottery sambad consequence is introduced each Sunday at 4: 00 pm. The implications will likely be checked on the official internet web page on-line, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which might be said below-

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Treasured” – It’s carried out on Monday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Cherished” – It’s carried out on Tuesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Treasured” – It’s carried out on Wednesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Splendid” – It’s carried out on Thursday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Admire” – It’s carried out on Friday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Prized” – It’s carried out on Saturday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Respect” – It’s carried out on Sunday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery Sambad: Nicely-known Issues to bear in mind

The Nagaland Clarify Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Clarify Lotteries. Everytime you’d additionally very neatly be regarded as some of the winners on the document, then it’s important to flip to your impress with a replica of the disclose varieties accessible on-line. The impress offered should be intact and with out damage. Together with the disclose originate, you include gotten to attach a executive-known photograph ID and passport dimension images. The authorities is not going to just accept tampered or mutilated tickets.