Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Admire | June 4 | 4 PM

Nagaland is one among the many 13 states to agree with the authority to host correct lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is well-liked. Individuals in and round Nagaland procure a unbelievable alternative to derive a see at their ideally marvelous fortune and work together a considerable amount of money. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Pronounce Lotteries.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 4

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can derive dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 shall be granted. The Expensive Admire lottery sambad finish result’s launched each Sunday at 4: 00 pm. The implications may very well be checked on the succesful on-line web page materials, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games that are talked about under-

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Expensive Treasured” – It is a methods carried out on Monday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Expensive Beloved” – It is a methods carried out on Tuesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Expensive Priceless” – It is a methods carried out on Wednesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Expensive Reliable” – It is a methods carried out on Thursday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Expensive Love” – It is a methods carried out on Friday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Expensive Prized” – It is a methods carried out on Saturday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Expensive Admire” – It is a methods carried out on Sunday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery Sambad: Elementary Points to recollect

The Nagaland Pronounce Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Pronounce Lotteries. Everytime you occur to are one among the many winners on the guidelines, then it is indispensable to flip to your designate with a replica of the declare types available on-line. The designate launched wishes to be intact and with out harm. Together with the declare designate, it’s a ought to to attach a authorities-known picture ID and passport dimension images. The authorities is now not going to objective derive tampered or mutilated tickets.