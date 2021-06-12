Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Prized | June 12 | 4 PM

(*12*)

Nagaland is one among the many 13 states to have the authority to host appropriate type lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is standard. Of us in and round Nagaland get an excellent alternative to try their success and take a mainly intensive amount of cash. The stamp of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Converse Lotteries.

Nagaland Converse Lottery Sambad Outcomes June 12

The main prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can bewitch dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 may be granted. The Dear Admire lottery sambad finish consequence’s launched each Sunday at 4: 00 pm. The outcomes will even be checked on the nice on-line web web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games which might be acknowledged under-

Nagaland Converse Lottery: “Dear Treasured” – It’s far performed on Monday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Converse Lottery: “Dear Beloved” – It’s far performed on Tuesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Converse Lottery: “Dear Priceless” – It’s far performed on Wednesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Converse Lottery: “Dear Noble” – It’s far performed on Thursday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Converse Lottery: “Dear Admire” – It’s far performed on Friday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Converse Lottery: “Dear Prized” – It’s far performed on Saturday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Converse Lottery: “Dear Admire” – It’s far performed on Sunday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Converse Lottery Sambad: Predominant Points to remember

The Nagaland Converse Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Converse Lotteries. Whereas you obtain your self one among the many winners on the listing, you then may have the ability to should expose to your stamp with a replica of the philosophize types obtainable on-line. The stamp equipped have to be intact and with out misery. Together with the philosophize possess, it’s doable you may maybe additionally should be a part of a authorities-identified {photograph} ID and passport measurement photos. The authorities won’t be going to simply catch tampered or mutilated tickets.