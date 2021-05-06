Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Prized | June 5 | 4 PM

Nagaland is with out doubt one of the crucial 13 states to have religion the authority to host applicable lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is accepted. People in and round Nagaland win a wonderful completely different to obtain a stare at their success and dangle an extreme amount of money. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Relate Lotteries.

Nagaland Relate Lottery Sambad Results June 5

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can obtain dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Respect lottery sambad consequence’s launched every Sunday at 4: 00 pm. The outcomes can also be checked on the reputable net area, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games which are talked about below-

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Valuable” – It is performed on Monday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Beloved” – It is performed on Tuesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Valuable” – It is performed on Wednesday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Favorable” – It is performed on Thursday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Take care of” – It is performed on Friday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Prized” – It is performed on Saturday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Respect” – It is performed on Sunday afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery Sambad: Necessary Points to bear in mind

The Nagaland Relate Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Relate Lotteries. Should you can be one of the crucial winners on the checklist, then it’s compulsory to flip in your designate with a replica of the sigh sorts readily accessible on-line. The designate provided should be intact and with out shatter. Alongside with the sigh create, it’s essential be a part of a authorities-known characterize ID and passport measurement photographs. The authorities is now not going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.