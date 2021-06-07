Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Respect | June 6 | 4 PM

(*6*)

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to beget the authority to host authorized lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is accepted. Of us in and round Nagaland uncover a distinctive completely different to attempt their preferrred fortune and clutch a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Train Lotteries.

Nagaland Train Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 6

The predominant prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can clutch dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 will most likely be granted. The Costly Respect lottery sambad result’s launched each Sunday at 4: 00 pm. The outcomes may even be checked on the legit net scenario, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games which can be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Costly Treasured” – It’s far carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Costly Cherished” – It’s far carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Costly Treasured” – It’s far carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Costly Glorious” – It’s far carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Costly Enjoyment of” – It’s far carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Costly Prized” – It’s far carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery: “Costly Respect” – It’s far carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Train Lottery Sambad: Most vital Issues to be conscious

The Nagaland Train Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Train Lotteries. In the event you’re one among the winners on the record, then it’s far an essential to show in your ticket with a replica of the declare varieties on the market on-line. The ticket introduced should nonetheless be intact and with out hurt. Along with the declare beget, you’ll want to place a government-known photograph ID and passport measurement images. The authorities will not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.