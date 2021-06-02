Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Valuable | June 2| 4 PM

Nagaland is one in all the 13 states to indulge within the authority to host right lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is commonplace. People in and round Nagaland rep alternative to try their success and earn a considerable amount of money. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Yell Lotteries.

Nagaland Yell Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 2

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take house ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 will greater than seemingly be granted. The Dear Treasured lottery sambad finish outcome’s geared up each Wednesday at 4: 00 pm. The outcomes will even be checked on the respectable internet web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games which can greater than seemingly be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Valuable” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Cherished” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Treasured” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Pleasurable” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Love” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Prized” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Admire” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery Sambad: Distinguished Issues to position in thoughts

The Nagaland Yell Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Yell Lotteries. At any time when you’re one in all the winners on the itemizing, then it’s important to flip in your mark with a duplicate of the declare kinds available on-line. The mark geared up must be intact and with out damage. Together with the declare rep, it’s important to affix a govt-known mutter ID and passport measurement images. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.