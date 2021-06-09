Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Valuable | June 9 | 4 PM

Nagaland is one in all the 13 states to take care of the authority to host enough lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is customary. Folks in and round Nagaland get dangle of a exceptional exchange to are trying their final fortune and accumulate a exceptional amount of money. The concentrate on the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Categorical Lotteries.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery Sambad Results for June 9

The precept prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can seize home ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Costly Priceless lottery sambad result’s supplied each Wednesday at 4: 00 pm. The outcomes may even be checked on the official web web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which might be stated below-

Nagaland Categorical Lottery: “Costly Priceless” – It’s far carried out on Monday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery: “Costly Cherished” – It’s far carried out on Tuesday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery: “Costly Priceless” – It’s far carried out on Wednesday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery: “Costly Acceptable” – It’s far carried out on Thursday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery: “Costly Worship” – It’s far carried out on Friday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery: “Costly Prized” – It’s far carried out on Saturday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery: “Costly Respect” – It’s far carried out on Sunday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 4 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Categorical Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to endure in ideas

The Nagaland Categorical Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Categorical Lotteries. At any time when you might be one in all the winners on the guidelines, then it’s the largest to flip in your remember with a replica of the declare varieties available on-line. The remember supplied can also merely tranquil be intact and with out injure. Along with the declare fabricate, you could be a part of a government-known painting ID and passport dimension images. The authorities is now no longer going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.