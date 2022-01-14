Nagarjuna reacted to Naga Chaitanya Samantha divorce said use sambhalane mein kafi mushkil hui

Naga Chaitanya not too long ago gave his first response after his divorce from Samantha. Now after him, father Nagarjuna has given his response on the divorce of each.

Tollywood trade superstars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu instantly bought divorced in October 2021 final 12 months. His followers had been additionally very damage by his divorce. Considerably, each had come shut to one another through the taking pictures of the movie ‘Autonagar Surya’ within the 12 months 2014. On the similar time, Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna advised the media about their relationship in 2015. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha bought married on October 6, 2017 in Goa. However after 4 years of marriage, each of them separated.

Placing an finish to the divorce speculations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had confirmed the information of their separation on October 2, 2021. Samantha had advised concerning the divorce by posting a put up on her Instagram deal with. He wrote, ‘After due deliberation, Naga Chaitanya and I’ve considered separation and have parted our methods. We’ve got determined to separate as husband and spouse. We’re lucky that our friendship has been an integral a part of our relationship and we’re positive that we are going to proceed to have such a relationship sooner or later as nicely.

Lately, actor Naga Chaitanya gave his first response on divorce. Naga had given an interview to EtuZ Adda Information, wherein he said concerning the divorce, ‘Separation is true for us. That is proper for the happiness of each of us. If they’re glad then I’m additionally glad. So in such a state of affairs divorce is true.

After this, Nagarjuna, the daddy of Naga Chaitanya, has given his response. He has given an interview to ‘Firstpost’, wherein he advised that it took a very long time for his son to come out of all this. He had said, ‘I’m very proud that he ought to stay very calm within the midst of all this. He was not provoked to utter any phrases. Like some other father, I used to be additionally very nervous for my son. However Chaitanya was extra nervous about me than himself. He at all times used to ask me that ‘Are you okay, father? On this, I used to inform him ‘Hey, I ought to ask you this’.

A while again, a attainable motive was given behind Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce, in accordance to the report of ‘E-Instances’. In accordance to that report, Samantha was working constantly on the earth of glamor even after marriage. It was additional said on this report that there was a rift within the relationship due to Samantha’s glamorous photoshoots and daring roles in movies. It was additionally said on this that actor Nagarjuna didn’t need daughter-in-law Samantha to act after marriage.