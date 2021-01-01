Nagarjuna: Watch Nagarjuna’s upcoming film The Ghost First Look on his birthday The poster of his film ‘The Ghost’ was released on Nagarjuna’s birthday, Kajal Agarwal will be the heroine

South Indian film superstar Nagarjuna (Raja Naga Arjun) is celebrating his nd2nd birthday today. On this special day, director Praveen Sattaru has shared the first look poster of the film. The producer of the film revealed that the name of the film is ‘The Ghost’. The shooting of the film is in full swing in Hyderabad. Kajal Agarwal will play the lead role in the film.



The poster shows Nagarjuna holding a sword and blood dripping from the sword. The poster shows a group of children falling at his feet. The poster of Nagarjuna’s upcoming film ‘The Ghost’ is going viral on social media.

Nagarjuna and Kajal Agarwal are in the lead roles in ‘The Ghost’. Apart from these two, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are in important roles. The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao and Sharath Marar under the banner of Shree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

