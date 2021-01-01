Nagarjuna: Watch Nagarjuna’s upcoming film The Ghost First Look on his birthday The poster of his film ‘The Ghost’ was released on Nagarjuna’s birthday, Kajal Agarwal will be the heroine
The poster shows Nagarjuna holding a sword and blood dripping from the sword. The poster shows a group of children falling at his feet. The poster of Nagarjuna’s upcoming film ‘The Ghost’ is going viral on social media.
Nagarjuna and Kajal Agarwal are in the lead roles in ‘The Ghost’. Apart from these two, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are in important roles. The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao and Sharath Marar under the banner of Shree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.
