Nagmani founded a political party: Nagmani formed a Nai Paksha National Socialist Party

The son of Jagdev Prasad, a staunch leader of the backward classes who directly challenged the dominance of the upper castes, and Nagmani, the former Union Minister, has re-formed a new party. Nagmani has named the new party as Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Dal. Known for changing parties, Nagmani has maintained hopes of forming new parties as well as forming governments in Bihar and Jharkhand. For this, he has also fixed the agenda of the party.Announcing the formation of the National Exploited Social Force, Nagmani said among supporters that his agenda was to make Koeri in Bihar and Muslim chief ministers in Jharkhand. Not only this, like former Bihar Chief Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi, making five Deputy Chief Ministers from various sections of the society has also been included in his party’s agenda.

Nagmani said he had formed the party at the request of the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. He said that if his party came to power, it would appoint five deputy chief ministers, including Muslims, Dalits, the most backward, the upper castes and the Yadavs. The meeting convened to establish the party was chaired by Humayun Ansari, president of the National Momin Council.

The rocks of this place in Bihar also speak, hence its name Bolta Pahad.

Nagmani himself will be the national president of the National Exploited Social Force. Ishtayak Ahmed became the state president of Bihar, Mumtaz Ali of Jharkhand and Rakesh Maurya of Uttar Pradesh. Manoranjan Kushwaha became the Principal General Secretary of Bihar.

Counting is underway for 692 panchayats in Bihar, with direct updates to NBT representatives from each center

At this time, Nagmani directly attacked the Nitish government. He said that Muslims and backward classes in Bihar have become even weaker under Nitish Kumar’s rule. This government has done the job of getting the government only by getting votes from these people. The Nitish government has exploited the exploited classes and rights in the society, so the people of Bihar should remove them and find an alternative in the new party.

Yashwant Sinha came into action by laying a wreath at the statue of JP

Here we will say that Nagmani comes from Kushwaha community and currently the most popular face of this community in the state is JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha. Recently, Upendra Kushwaha has merged his party with RLSP JDU. Nagmani has also stayed in Kushwaha’s party. The Kushwaha community in Bihar is considered to be about six per cent of the population.