Nakul Mehta Son Sufi Photo: Actor Nakul Mehta Blue Eyed Son Sufi Photo Breaks The Internet

Actor Nakul Mehta, who appeared in ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2’, gave birth to a baby boy in February this year. Since then fans have been impatient to catch a glimpse of their little boy. Nakul Mehta and his wife Janaki used to share photos of the boy (Nakul Mehta son Sufi photos) on social media, but kept their faces hidden. But now when Nakula and Janaki showed the boy’s face, the fans were blown away.

Photos of Nakul Mehta and Janaki’s son Sufi are circulating on social media. The blue eyes of the Sufi in these pictures are catching everyone’s attention. People never tire of admiring the cuteness of a Sufi.

Nakul Mehta shared a video and video of pictures of son Sufi on her Instagram account and wrote together, ‘Hi, my name is Sufi and today I am 7 months old. Nice to meet you all at the end. ‘

Seeing the cuteness of Nakul Mehta’s son Sufi, even the celebrities could not restrain themselves and are very much in love. From Drishti Dhami, Karan V Grover, Surabhi Jyoti, Anita Hasanandani, Jennifer Wingate, Raghav Sachar, Pooja Gaur, Kishwar Merchant and Sharad Kelkar never tire of praising Sufis. Karan V Grover has commented, ‘How royal is King Sufi’. Anita Hasanandani wrote, ‘What a cuteness.’

Kishwar Merchant is in love with Baby Sufi. He commented, ‘OMG, I’m in love with him.’ At the same time, Niti Mohan wrote, ‘Finally this beautiful child appeared. Look at the eyes that look so good Oops! May God’s blessings be with you.

Please tell that Nakul Mehta’s wife Janaki gave birth to Sufi on 3rd February 2021. They were married in January 2012. Nakul Mehta belongs to the dynasty of King Prithviraj Chauhan of Mewar. His father Pratap Singh fought in the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Speaking about his career, Nakul Mehta started with films. He then stepped into the world of TV.