Namami Ganga 2.0: Modi government will start the project soon

Highlights The Modi government is finalizing the Namami Ganga 2.0 project

There is a proposal before the finance department, approval is possible next month

The government has given Rs 30,000 crore to the Namami Ganga till August

New Delhi

The Central Government will launch the “Namami Ganga 2.0” project to further promote the cleanliness and sanitation campaign of the Ganga and its tributaries. Sources have given this information. The ‘Namami Ganga 2.0’ project is being finalized under the National Clean Ganga Mission and its launch is expected to be completed soon, sources said. The proposal for the Namami Ganga 2.0 project has been considered at a meeting of the Strong Finance Committee (EFC). The proposal is currently before the finance department.

“The Namami Ganga project will be extended for another five years. In this, special attention will be paid to the maintenance of completed projects. On May 13, 2015, the Union Cabinet approved the Namami Ganga Project for the conservation of the river Ganga and its tributaries under a comprehensive program. A total of Rs 20,000 crore was allocated to complete the project in five years.

30,000 crore allocated so far

According to the National Mission for Clean Ganga data, Rs 30,255 crore has been allocated for the Namami Ganga project till August 2021 and Rs 11,842 crore has been spent. As of August, 167 projects have been completed, 145 projects are in progress and 28 projects are in the tender process.

Where is the focus in the second phase?

The second phase of the Namami Ganga project will focus on maintenance of all projects, including sewage plants (STPs), sources said. The projects will be completed in Agra, Meerut, Sarharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Buxar, Munger, Begusarai and other parts of Bihar. In addition, projects and schemes related to urban local bodies and sanitation of Yamuna, Kali and other tributaries will also be worked on. The comprehensive proposal on the Namami Ganga Integrated Ganga Rejuvenation Mission aims to increase the size, program and scope of the scheme by merging various Government of India related Ganga Rejuvenation projects.