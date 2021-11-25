Nana Patekar, Mala Sinha, prem chopra and others Stars received Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards | These stars, including Nana Patekar, Mala Sinha, were honored with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan honored stalwarts in the fields of music, drama, art and social work along with the prestigious Deenanath Mangeshkar Award and other awards of the Trust at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha, Vile Parle, Mumbai on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

This year, the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award (Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar) for music and art was presented to the great Pyarelal Sharma for his dedicated service to the Indian music and cine industry, while veteran lyricist Usha Mangeshkar was awarded the Deenanath Award for his contribution. has been awarded. The Deenanath Special Award was given to veteran singer-composer Meena Mangeshkar-Khadikar for her contribution in the field of music and Prem Chopra for her dedicated services in the field of cinema.

Indian and Marathi regional veteran actor Nana Patekar received a deserving Dinanath Special Award for his lifetime service to theater and cinema, while MP, Rajya Sabha and editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut was honored for his dedicated service in the field of editorial. to be done.

Mala Sinha was awarded for her outstanding performance and devotional service in the field of cinema. The Vagvilasini Award for Literature was given to Santosh Anand, while the poet Neerja was awarded for her contribution to poetry and literature. Dr. Prateet Samdani, Dr. Rajiv Sharma, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Nishit Shah and Dr. Sameer Jog were honored for their dedicated services in the field of medicine and healthcare.

“In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose significant contributions as singers, composers and stage artists have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organizes the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan Awards to honor legends. We are delighted. That we have got the love and support of the public.” The voices of Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar resonated.

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan is a registered Public Charitable Trust based in Pune that honors warriors who have mastered the music, arts, theater and social sector for over 31 years.

However, since the last two years on April 24, 2020 and April 24, 2021, the award ceremony was not possible due to the worldwide pandemic, the Mangeshkar family decided to hold it this year on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The award ceremony was followed by an entertaining music program presented by Dr. Rahul Deshpande. The program was presided over by Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Editor, ABP Majha.

The 79th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Death Anniversary was jointly organized by Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan and Avinash Prabhawalkar of Hridayesh Arts.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 15:17 [IST]