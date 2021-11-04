Nana Patekar used to hate Naseeruddin Shah because of his success, Revealed himself

Naseeruddin Shah started getting good roles, while Nana Patekar did not get such roles. Seeing this, Nana Patekar was very jealous.

Nana Patekar and Naseeruddin Shah are big names of Hindi film industry. Both have also worked together in many films like Politics, Welcome Back. The relationship between the two is very good. However, there was a time when Nana Patekar was jealous of Naseeruddin Shah. In those days, Naseeruddin Shah started getting good roles, while Nana Patekar did not get such roles. Seeing this, Nana Patekar was very jealous and he used to ask for Baddua for Naseer.

Nana Patekar had told in an interview to BBC Asian Network that he hated Naseer. He had said, ‘He used to get all the good roles, all the respect, all the awards. I didn’t get anything.’

He further said in a joking manner that he sometimes wanted Naseer to get hurt so that he could get the role of Naseer. He had told, ‘Sometimes I feel that Naseer may get hurt and vote. For a few days, he becomes unfit so that I can start getting those roles. But God did not listen to me. And Naseer kept on climbing the ladder of success.

At the same time, Nana Patekar had also praised Naseer’s acting. He had said, ‘Naseer is an amazing actor. I think even if I reach 10% of his acting ability, that’s enough. Apart from Naseer, Nana Patekar likes the acting of Nutan and Dilip Kumar. On the contrary, Naseeruddin Shah had said about Dilip Kumar that he did nothing for cinema other than acting.

Some time ago when Dilip Kumar died, he said in an interview that he considers Dilip Kumar as a great actor but he did nothing for the cinema world. There was a lot of controversy regarding this matter. Talking about Naseeruddin Shah’s favorite actor, during a film promotion, he told that he is in love with the acting of Dara Singh and Shammi Kapoor.