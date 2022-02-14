Nancy Abudu, SPLC lawyer on Biden Supreme Court shortlist, faces scrutiny



Nancy Abu, Deputy Legal Director of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and a nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, has been placed on President Biden’s shortlist to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Brayer. Abdu faces an investigation into his record on voting rights and the SPLC scandal.

A graduate of Columbia University and Tulane University Law School, Abudu began his career at a large multinational law firm, worked as a staff attorney in the Eleventh Circuit, joined the American Civil Liberties Union’s Voting Rights Project, and became the legal director of ACLU’s Florida. Chapter, and joined SPLC in February 2019.

Abu joined SPLC in March 2019 with the dismissal of SPLC co-founder Maurice Dis. Racial discrimination And Sexual harassment Which has been going on for decades. SPLC President Richard Cohen has resigned, and the SPLC has promised an internal review, which will have results. Still to be public . Abu did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the scandal, and his experience with the SPLC in that regard.

In this scandal, a Ex-worker Came forward, claiming that SPLC used its “hate group” complaint to “bulk” donors to exaggerate hate in a fundraising scheme. Critic The SPLC claims that mainstream conservative and Christian organizations are branded as “hate groups,” with a list and a map of genuinely hostile organizations, such as the Ku Klux Klan.

In August 2012, a terrorist targeted the Family Research Council (FRC) in Washington, D.C., planning to shoot everyone in the building and place a chicken-sandwich in a chic-fill on each victim’s head. The gunman fired, hitting a security guard, who successfully confronted him until police arrived, preventing intentional genocide. The gunman, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges, told the FBI that he had found the FRC on the SPLC’s “hate map.” The SPLC condemned the shooting, but put the FRC on a “hate map.”

SPLC has faced multiple defamation lawsuits for its “hate” and “extremist” labeling. In 2018, the SPLC paid 3.375 million and issued an outrageous apology after identifying Muslim reformer Majid Nawaz as an “anti-Muslim extremist.” The Supreme Court is currently considering whether to file a defamation suit against a Christian ministry, challenging the “hate group” allegations.

In a questionnaire for the judicial nominees, Abu told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “as director of strategic affairs, I have taken on important managerial responsibilities, including overseeing all legal and programmatic work of the organization, which includes immigrants in addition to voting rights.” Special cases concerning children’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and hate groups ৷ Abu did not respond to a request for comment.

Abu has also made extreme statements about his right to vote, a statement that could endanger him in the Eleventh Circuit – and jeopardize his potential nomination to the Supreme Court.

In June 2020, after the death of George Floyd, Abu compared the criminal chatter system to the loss of the right to vote for criminals.

“One of the most inhumane examples of how our current criminal justice system works racial discrimination and can destroy people’s lives forever,” he wrote on the SPLC website, claiming that American society is “isolated and unequal” from neighbors, schools, jobs. – Probably the most horrible – in our prisons and jails. “

“When you add laws that prohibit people convicted of criminal offenses from voting, it is virtually the same system during slavery – black people who have lost their freedom and cannot vote,” Abu argued. He declined to comment on Gadget Clock’ request for comment on whether he favored the comparison.

In August 2021, Abu called on Congress to pass the HR4, John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would require a federal government to hold elections in the states. He noted that “as HR4 leaves the Senate, some senators are already committed to doing everything in their power to oppose the bill – including the benefit of a legal tool popular with pro-Jim Crow senators in the past. Reduce. “

“To protect the future of American democracy, the Senate may have to rule the majority of the body by repealing the filibuster. However,” he added, referring to one of its tools, the “popular among pro-Jim Crow-senators” involving the filibuster rule.

Although pro-Jim Crow lawmakers actually used Philibuster to block legislation they opposed, Democrats recently cited Sen. Tim Scott, RS.C. Democrats used the same rule to block a police reform bill proposed by Democrats when they became a minority in the Senate in 2020. .

He did not respond to a request for comment on whether he wanted to link HR 4’s opposition to Jim Crowe.

On LinkedIn, Abudu “liked” a post celebrating the 2021 Soros Equality Fellows. According to the Open Society Foundation’s website, the fellowship “seeks to support emerging Midcare professionals who we believe will become long-term innovative leaders influencing racial justice.” Liberal billionaire George Soros, the name of the fellowship and founder of the Open Society Foundation, has been widely criticized for its funding of liberal liberal organizations and causes.

Abu Soros did not respond to a request from Gadget Clock for comment on his activities regarding the Equality Fellow.