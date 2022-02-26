Nancy Pelosi Jan. 6 podium grabber gets two months in prison



A Florida man who took the stage to pose with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and posed for pictures with her during the US Capitol riots was sentenced to more than two months in prison on Friday.

The image of Adam Johnson smiling and waving his hand went viral after the pro-Trump mob attack on January 6, 2021, as he carried the Pelosi podium. Johnson placed the stage at the Capitol Rotunder Center, posed for a photo and pretended to speak, prosecutors said.

After returning home, Johnson bragged that he had “broken the Internet” and that “prosecutors” were “finally famous.” They argued that his actions at the Capitol “reflected his sense of rights and privileges.”

“Johnson is now portrayed in the viral podium photo as confident, reasonably happy, when government property was converted into his own use during an illegal siege,” a prosecutor wrote in court filing.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton Johnson was sentenced to 75 days in prison and later released on a one-year remand. Judge Johnson was ordered to pay a 5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service. Johnson will report to jail on the due date.

Johnson told Walton that posing with Pelosi’s podium was a “very silly idea.”

“I have no ill will towards him or his office,” Johnson said.

Walton said America is on a dangerous path when many citizens believe that “they have the right to do whatever it takes to get anyone in power into the White House.”

“That’s what we see in the banana republic,” the judge said. “That’s what we’re seeing now in countries like Ukraine. If we don’t do something to stop it, we’re going there. And I don’t know what we’re going to do to stop it.”

Prosecutors say they received a tip during Johnson’s application discussion that he would like to release a memoir. There is an unusual provision in his application agreement for which he has to give up compensation from his name or any similar book, script, song, interview or product for five years.

Prosecutors recommended Johnson be sentenced to three months in prison, one year in custody, a 5,000 fine and 60 hours of community service. Johnson’s attorneys asked the judge to sentence him to one year in prison with credit for the weekend he spent in prison after his arrest.

Defense attorneys said Johnson did not know the podium belonged to Pelosi when he removed it from a clock room.

“Arguably, jail time will not be considered if he is stuck with any other government furniture for his photo opportunity,” they wrote in the court filing.

Johnson was arrested two days after the deadly riots. He pleaded guilty in November to entering and staying in a restricted building or ground, a crime punishable by up to one year in prison.

Johnson was with a friend when he flew from Tampa, Florida to Washington, DC to attend President Trump’s “Stop the Still” rally. They rush to the Capitol when they find out that it has been violated. Johnson, after being separated from his friend, climbed the ladder before entering the building.

He took the door handle to an office that he believed belonged to Pelosi, but it was locked.

One prosecutor wrote, “Across the hall and just twelve minutes ago, several of the speaker’s staff panicked and barricaded themselves in a different office.”

When Johnson saw the rioters trying to break down the door of the House chamber, where frightened lawmakers were trapped, he shouted that a bust of George Washington would create “a great batting ram.”

One prosecutor wrote, “Thank you, no one paid attention to his advice.”

Johnson, a homeless father, is married to a medical doctor and has not worked for the past 11 years, prosecutors say. They argued that the couple could hire someone to look after their five school-age children if they were jailed.

Johnson and his wife have been threatened with death, his lawyers say.

“His wife’s medical practice suffered financially and none of Adam’s oldest friends would ever speak to him or his family again,” they wrote.

More than 750 people have been charged in federal riot-related crimes. More than 200 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. At least 100 riot suspects have been convicted and more than 80 others have trial dates this year.