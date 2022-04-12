Nancy Pelosi’s family member lands senior adviser position at Dept. of Housing and Urban Development



A family member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has played a key role in the Biden administration’s Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD).

Alexis Pelosi has been appointed senior adviser to HUD’s Community Planning and Development Office, the department announced Monday. The office focuses on ensuring continuity of service and livability in government-aided areas. It ensures job availability, local business support, real estate acquisitions, demolition and much more.

Alexis Pelosi is married to real estate attorney Lawrence Pelosi, niece of Nancy Pelosi. Ron Pelosi is the brother of Paul, the husband of Nancy Pelosi. Ron’s son Lawrence is married to Alexis, who took a job at HUD in January, according to his LinkedIn page.

Alexis was a founder of the Pelosi Giblat Law Group with her husband, who still works for the firm. The law firm is responsible for a multimillion-dollar development agreement between one of California’s major investment and real estate law firms.

“Pelosi Giblat Law Group has been honored to represent some of California’s top real estate developers, businesses, investment firms and corporations,” the firm said on its website, “and our client list is growing.”

HUD has recently been hiring staff as it is at the center of several federal initiatives as the homelessness crisis is affecting large areas of urban areas across the United States.

On January 31, the Biden administration appointed Jeff Olivet as executive director of the US Inter-Agency Council on Homelessness (USICH) as part of the government’s efforts to reduce homelessness.

He “landed the job after two decades of experience working in the eradication Homelessness According to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge

“What we often don’t say enough or out loud is that racism and homelessness are inextricably linked. Yes, racism. It’s time to tell the truth. It’s time to tell it,” Olivette explained in an interview.

Other appointments announced by the HUD include Special Adviser Sophia Greco-Byrne, Policy Adviser Colin Higgins, Senior Adviser Peter Hunter who will also serve as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Congressional Relations . , Among others.

Nancy Pelosi’s office and HUD did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment on Alexis Pelosi’s appointment, and whether the California congresswoman played any role in securing the role of senior adviser for her nephew’s wife.