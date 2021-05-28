Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shares first look of Bimbisara on grandfather NTR's birth anniversary

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram first uncover and title of his distinctive problem on the 98th initiating anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR),

The upcoming film, Bimbisara, is a length drama directed by Mallidi Vasisht. The VFX heavy first uncover clip introduces the actor as a ‘barbaric king’, sitting on a pile of corpses all of the process through a battleground. In his hand, he holds a bloodied sword. The tagline of the film is: “A time gallop from disagreeable to appropriate.”

Right here is the foremost uncover

In a legendary land misplaced to historical past,there lived a barbarian King. Right here is his fantasy. Presenting #Bimbisarahttps://t.co/XRlLRatHVV — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) Would possibly 28, 2021

India These days writes that the film will moreover function Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles.

Hari Krishna Okay by potential of the NTR Arts banner has produced the film. The technical workforce includes editor Tammiraju, artwork work director Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematographer Chota Okay Naidu, and tune director Chirantan Bhatt.

Bimbisara boasts of massive units and elaborate seen outcomes. Manufacturing on Bimbisara, which started in 2020, was once paused as a result of second wave of COVID-19 , nonetheless the workforce will resume work as quickly because the mission permits, writes The Hindu. The makers hope to launch the film throughout the second half of of 2021.