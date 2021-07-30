Nanjing Delta Outbreak Tests China’s Tough Approach to Covid

For more than a year, Chinese authorities have been pushing back the coronavirus with a proven formula: strict confinements on epidemic sites. Long quarantines for travelers. And city-wide testing when new cases emerge.

But an outbreak of the rapidly spreading Delta variant could challenge China’s zero-tolerance approach to new infections.

In the outbreak, centered in the eastern city of Nanjing, around 200 cases were reported on Friday. But the infections spread quickly, with patients emerging in at least six Chinese provinces and the capital, Beijing, in just three weeks.

As authorities work to contain the spread, the highly infectious Delta variant could prove to be a more difficult enemy than the original version of the virus, which China eradicated with formidable efficiency in 2020. Most Chinese being already vaccinated, the emergence of Delta could also present a test for vaccines made in the country and could force the authorities to take even stricter measures to control the virus.