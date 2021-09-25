Nanoleaf’s Elements Wood LED Wall Panels are $50 off

Kicking off these deals on the smart home lighting front, the Nanoleaf Elements Light-Up Wall Panels—which just released this summer—are great discounts at Best Buy. Wood accent hexagon-shaped panels are $50 off for a seven-panel kit, bringing them down to $250. You can opt for a three-panel expansion kit for $80 (saving you $20) if you want to go beyond seven. These panels are customizable and you can combine up to 22 of them in a contiguous pattern.

You may be familiar with the colorful Nanoleaf panels that are popular with Twitch streamers and YouTubers, but the Elements promises a more refined look with their wood grain and white lights that range from cool to warm tones. When their subtle wooden beauty is turned off, a room still looks like a panel without light that has gone out.

On the smart home front too, Best Buy is offering tons of great deals on Philips Hue lighting through its Geek Squad-certified refurbished offers. Our top pick is the Multicolor LED Starter Kit with three bulbs, bridge, and dimmer switch, all for $135. Plus, there are some good options for accent lighting with the Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip 65″ for $225 (savings of $25) and a two-pack of Hue Play Smart LED Light Bars for $100 (saving you $50) .

Any one of them can do wonders for a room or entertainment center setup for some extra drama, while a starter kit can dress up an entire bedroom and give you easy controls with a dimmer. If you need a Hue Bridge for some bulbs you’ve already invested in from a prior deal, Best Buy also has a second-generation Bridge for $40 (saving you $20).

Bose’s Bluetooth-enabled audio sunglasses are pretty unique. They come in a few different styles, with some models looking more casual and sleek while others are more suited to action. There are some noteworthy deals on both the Bose Frames Tempo and the Bose Frames Tenor at many retailers right now. Both offer wireless audio that doesn’t block your ears or prevent you from hearing things around you, which can be very helpful when riding a bike, commuting, or walking some city streets . Best Buy has both the Tempo and Tenor for a discounted price of $224, $25 less than each. Additionally, you can get similar prices for Tempo from Amazon and B&H has Tenor. Read our Bose Frames Tempo review here.

The Nintendo eShop is offering some of its best deals on a number of great titles during its Blockbuster Sale running through October 3rd. There are amazing indie games to choose from at the best prices yet, like over cooked! 2 for $8.49, Ori and the Will of the Wisps for $19.49, Courier for $8, Dice Dungeon For $5.09, axiom verge (no ties) for $8, plus more. Although our top picks may have to go hadis, which corresponds to an all-time low of $17.49 on the eShop, but it is actually priceless. read our review.

A couple of cheap deals for your smartphone battery

Anker’s Powerbank Slim 10,000mAh Power Bank is just $15 on Amazon when you use promo code ANKRSD1229 . It’s not the fastest output charger, but it’s got more than a modest amount of on-the-go juice for just 15 bucks.

. It’s not the fastest output charger, but it’s got more than a modest amount of on-the-go juice for just 15 bucks. Aukey’s Minima 20W PD USB-C Charger Is Incredibly Compact, And When You Use a Promo Code the minimum this only $5. This is one of the smallest chargers on the market that can deliver 20W to an iPhone or other quick-charging phone.