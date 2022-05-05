Nantucket votes on amendment that allows anyone to go topless on beaches



A Nantucket proposal entitled “Gender Equality on the Beach” was passed at the annual town meeting on Tuesday.

The by-law, proposed by Dorothy Stover, a seventh-generation Nantucket resident, was passed by 327-242 votes by gender equality on the beach, according to the WCVB. The next step is for the measurements now approved by the state attorney general’s office.

The amendment states: “In order to promote equality for all, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach in the city.”

Current Massachusetts law only allows men to go to the beach topless. According to the WCVB, women who go topless in public can face up to three years in prison with a 300 fine.

Stower told WBR that the proposal would help normalize bodies of all shapes and sizes by strengthening the environment of acceptance. He acknowledged the negative response to the proposal and also said that he had received an overwhelming number of positive responses.

Stover spoke to the Boston Globe, noting that there are already plenty of communities with this same amendment.

An earlier amendment to exempt children and jetty beaches from the proposal was withdrawn.

