Naomi Campbell is 51! Model receives birthday tributes from Kim Kardashian and Cindy Crawford



Naomi Campbell turned 51 on Might 22, and acquired birthday tributes from some outdated and new associates, earlier than posting a child image of herself.

The famed supermodel — who introduced she had welcomed her first little one on Tuesday — could have gotten the early birthday present of motherhood, however she additionally obtained nicely needs from a few of Hollywood’s finest and brightest.

Cindy Crawford and Kim Kardashian had been only a few to pay to tribute to their iconic good friend on her big day, as each took to social media to share some moments in time with the British-born magnificence.

51 years younger: Naomi Campbell celebrated 51 years across the solar on Might 22 and acquired glowing birthday tributes from a few of Hollywood’s finest and brightest; pictured 2019

Naomi posted a photograph of herself as child with the caption ‘BLESSED AND GRATEFUL,’ tagging her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell within the put up.

And veteran supermodel pal Cindy Crawford led the cost on good friend tributes, as she shared a photograph of the 2 from their early modeling days backstage at a vogue present.

‘Pleased birthday to this magnificence and new mother! Appears to be like such as you already obtained the most effective current ever!,’ she wrote.

And Kim Kardashian shared a photograph of the 2 at Diddy’s fiftieth birthday the place they sported elegant robes, wishing her a easy ‘Pleased Birthday.’

‘Blessed and grateful’: She shared a throwback photograph of her as a toddler with the caption ‘blessed and grateful’

Previous associates: Veteran supermodel pal Cindy Crawford led the cost as she shared a photograph of the 2 from their early modeling days backstage at a vogue present

Glamorous recollections: Kim shared a photograph of the 2 at Diddy’s fiftieth birthday the place they sported elegant robes, wishing her a easy ‘Pleased Birthday’

Nickname foundation: Donatella revealed her nickname for the mannequin ‘Omi’ in her tribute

Different tributes she acquired included Lionel Richie, Irina Shayk, and Donatella Versace who all had their very own messages for the legendary vogue vet.

Donatella revealed her nickname for the mannequin ‘Omi’ in her tribute. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! Your first birthday as a mamma!! I hope you have got the most effective day along with your little angel. I really like you!,’ the Italian powerhouse wrote.

And Irina referred to Campbell as a ‘scorching mama,’ whereas posting a photograph of the 2 from an evening out.

The crooning father of Sofia Richie additionally got here by with a gushing message as he referred to as her a ‘trailblazer’ and teased ‘cannot wait to see the child’.

‘You’re a trailblazer on and off the runway, a real pioneer! Pleased Birthday & Congrats on the very particular journey of motherhood you are about to embark on…cannot wait to see the child.’

‘Scorching mama’: Irina referred to Campbell as a ‘scorching mama,’ whereas posting a photograph of the 2 from an evening out

Trailblazer: Lionel referred to as her a ‘trailblazer’ and teased ‘cannot wait to see the child’

And Lenny Kravitz wrote ‘A brand new life is on the horizon. Love you sis. Xxx’

As lots of the birthday tributes nodded at, Naomi confirmed she had change into a primary time mother simply this week.

She coyly shared a photograph of her hand holding two little ft and referred to as her daughter a ‘lovely blessing.’

‘A gorgeous little blessing has chosen me to be her mom, So honoured to have this mild soul in my life there aren’t any phrases to explain the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no better love.’

A supply informed Folks that she had wished to change into a mother for over a decade. ‘She’s wished a child for a very long time, greater than 10 years.’

New mother: The supermodel shared that she had welcomed a child lady on Tuesday as she referred to as her a ‘lovely blessing’

The insider added: ‘Anyone who’s stunned Naomi is having a child on her personal, her personal approach, and on her personal timetable would not know Naomi Campbell. Hasn’t she redefined the whole lot she’s ever touched?’

Over the course of her profession Naomi has loved a string of relationships together with an engagement to Flavio Briatore earlier than she ended issues after 4 years in 2002.

She had her longest relationship with Billionaire businessman Vladislav Doronin, relationship him from 2008 to 2013. He filed a lawsuit in opposition to her in September 2020 after claiming she owed him cash that she refused to pay again per TMZ.

After she shared her child information this week a supply at The Solar claimed she’s had a secret boyfriend since 2019 who could have aided in her childbearing.

Others have speculated that she used a sperm donor or a surrogate based mostly on her age, and she not too long ago walked in a Michael Kors vogue present simply final month the place she was seen sans-bump.