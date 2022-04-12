Naomi Irion: Hundreds gather to remember Nevada woman found dead after kidnapping



Hundreds of people gathered at a Fernley, Nevada Sunday to commemorate the 18-year-old deceased Naomi Iron Who was Abduction March 30 before his remains were found in a remote area in mid-March, according to local reports.

Irion was last seen in the Walmart parking lot on March 12, where he parked his car before taking an employee bus to the Panasonic factory. The Troy driver, suspected of kidnapping and murder, is seen in surveillance video as he climbs into the driver’s seat of Irion’s car and carries him to the passenger’s side.

“Today, we went to Panasonic and saw where Naomi worked. We met a few of her team and everyone misses her very much; Naomi is a hard worker, a fast learner, she knew a lot and was kind and helpful to everyone. It was a pleasure to work with, “Irene’s father, Harv Irwin, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

The family then attends a fundraising event for their daughter and meets with business owners whom Harv Irian describes as “a man of such love.”

Naomi Irion’s brother criticizes missing sister’s management: ‘Police need more resources’

“After that, we celebrated Naomi’s life. Many came. We sang some of her favorite songs. We got some great gifts, with lots of love and hugs. Such a great community. We’re flying to Houston tomorrow. We’ll miss the Fernley / Rhino community.” Too much, “added her father.

According to FOX 11 Renault and KRNV, a Renault-based ABC station, hundreds of community members gathered for the event to celebrate the life of the 18-year-old woman.

“Let’s make the change a good one. A good change. Let’s take care of each other. Let’s find out your neighbors, let’s find out about them. Look at each other,” Irian’s mother Diana Irian said at the event on Sunday.

The cause of death of Naomi Irion is being investigated as murder

Hundreds of people from the Fernley community had previously volunteered to assist in the search for Irian before authorities found his remains in mid-March.

A Nevada judge on Friday ordered the driver to face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping without bail.

Prosecutors say the driver, a mining service worker living in Fallon, Nevada, abducted Irion from the Walmart parking lot, shot him dead and buried his body before burying him. They further allege that the driver dropped the tires of his truck in an attempt to cover up the crime.

The driver’s public defender, Richard Davis, said his client maintained his innocence but Davis did not object to being in jail after reviewing the evidence gathered and conducting his own investigation. He hinted that he might try to relocate the case based on the intense interest it has drawn in the small town of about 20,000 inhabitants a 30-minute drive before Reno.

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.