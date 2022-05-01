Naomi Judd dead at 76: Music world says goodbye to legendary singer



The music world is mourning the death of the country’s music legend Naomi Judd, who died on Saturday at the age of 76.

“This is heartbreaking news!” Country singer Travis Treat posted on Twitter. “Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I knew. I had the honor of working with her on movies and numerous musical shows. My deepest condolences to her family.”

“It simply came to our notice then # NaomiJud Leaving today, “country singer John Rich posted.” I had the great honor of getting to know him, and he was undoubtedly one of the most iconic entertainers in the country’s music industry. Think of my best friend Winona At the moment, it is a very difficult day for her and her family. #TheJudds“

“Oh sweet Jesus … Naomi Jude went home … the day before Jude countrymusichof Induction … It’s breaking news … We’re sorry … “Country music group The Oak Ridge Boys’ Twitter account tweeted.

Country singer Crystal Gayle tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague Kentukian, Naomi Judd.” “Naomi has always been very special. She has done a lot and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.”

Country Music Television posted on Twitter, “We are saddened to learn of the death of legendary Naomi Jude and honored to share so many unforgettable moments and performances together.” Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughter Winona and Ashley and fans around the world.

Oak Ridge Boys country singer William Lee Golden tweeted, “Our deepest sympathies to the Winona and Ashley family.” “Hold God Unchanging Hand Rest in Peace Naomi Judd.”

Political officials have also weighed in on Jude’s death, including Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn tweeted, “We mourn the loss of Naomi Jude’s family and their wonderful wife, mother and friend.” “He was kind and encouraging to everyone who crossed his path. He will be missed.”

Jude, the mother of Winona and Ashley Jude, died Saturday in Nashville at the age of 76.

“Today we sisters face a tragedy,” Ashley Judd tweeted. “We have lost our beautiful mother to a mental illness. We are devastated. We are navigating deep grief and know that as much as we loved her, she loved her people. We are in an unknown region.”

Naomi and Winona Jude were due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour in more than a decade. They also returned to the awards show when they performed at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.

The mother-daughter performers have sung 14 No. 1 songs in their nearly three-decade career. After rising to the top of country music, doctors abandoned Naomi Judd in 1991 after she contracted hepatitis C. Winona continued her solo career.

Judas ‘hits include “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990, “Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984, “Turn It Loose” in 1988, “Girls Night Out” in 1985, and “Rockin’. With the rhythm of the rain in 1986 and “Dada” in 1986.

The Associated Press contributed to this report