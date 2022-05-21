Naomi Osaka back at French Open after last year’s controversy

Sports

19 hours ago
Naomi Osaka returns to the French Open for her first championship at Roland Garros.

Osaka withdrew from last year’s event citing psychological well being causes and vowed to keep away from speaking to the media. He created a firestorm within the course of, getting help from some, getting criticism from others. He spoke to reporters back at Clay Court docket on Friday.

“I am not going to lie. After I first got here right here, I used to be very apprehensive,” Osaka admitted. “I used to be form of apprehensive if there have been individuals – in fact, I did not like the way in which I dealt with the scenario – however I used to be apprehensive that there have been some individuals I used to be by some means dissatisfied with, and I’d simply push one in every of them.

“However I believe typically everybody was actually optimistic. I am probably not that certain. I used to be additionally very apprehensive about this press convention as a result of I knew I’d get plenty of questions on it.”

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Sara Soribes Tormo of Spain during their second round match on the fourth day of the Mutua Madrid Open on May 1, 2022 at La Caza Magica in Madrid, Spain.

(Mateo Villalaba / High quality Sports activities Photos / Getty Photos)

Osaka was fined $ 15,000 for his resolution to skip a press convention last yr. He was additionally threatened with extra punishment from different Grand Slam tournaments. He defined at the time that he was affected by “long-term melancholy” as he spoke to the media, feeling “big waves of hysteria”.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays forehand during the singles match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany at the Summer Set Tennis Tournament before the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 7, 2022.

(AP Photograph / Hamish Blair, file)

“For probably the most half, I believe I am wonderful,” he mentioned Friday.

Osaka, who has not superior previous Roland Garros ‘third spherical, is battling Achilles’ harm. He didn’t play in a clay courtroom tune-up in Rome earlier this month.

“For me, there isn’t any method I am not going to play on this event. So, in fact, you must handle issues,” Osaka mentioned. “However, at the identical time, I’ll do some painkiller pop. … I’ve truly performed plenty of Grand Slams with one thing.

“So I believe if I’ve an harm I’ve an opportunity to play rather well, as a result of I do not assume I’ve something to lose.”

Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks to the press during Media Day at Roland Garros in Paris on May 20, 2022.

(Robert Prenz / Getty Photos)

Osaka drew twenty seventh seed Amanda Anisimova within the first spherical. Their match will probably be held on Sunday.

