Naomi Osaka back at French Open after last year’s controversy



Naomi Osaka returns to the French Open for her first championship at Roland Garros.

Osaka withdrew from last year’s event citing psychological well being causes and vowed to keep away from speaking to the media. He created a firestorm within the course of, getting help from some, getting criticism from others. He spoke to reporters back at Clay Court docket on Friday.

“I am not going to lie. After I first got here right here, I used to be very apprehensive,” Osaka admitted. “I used to be form of apprehensive if there have been individuals – in fact, I did not like the way in which I dealt with the scenario – however I used to be apprehensive that there have been some individuals I used to be by some means dissatisfied with, and I’d simply push one in every of them.

“However I believe typically everybody was actually optimistic. I am probably not that certain. I used to be additionally very apprehensive about this press convention as a result of I knew I’d get plenty of questions on it.”

Osaka was fined $ 15,000 for his resolution to skip a press convention last yr. He was additionally threatened with extra punishment from different Grand Slam tournaments. He defined at the time that he was affected by “long-term melancholy” as he spoke to the media, feeling “big waves of hysteria”.

“For probably the most half, I believe I am wonderful,” he mentioned Friday.

Osaka, who has not superior previous Roland Garros ‘third spherical, is battling Achilles’ harm. He didn’t play in a clay courtroom tune-up in Rome earlier this month.

“For me, there isn’t any method I am not going to play on this event. So, in fact, you must handle issues,” Osaka mentioned. “However, at the identical time, I’ll do some painkiller pop. … I’ve truly performed plenty of Grand Slams with one thing.

“So I believe if I’ve an harm I’ve an opportunity to play rather well, as a result of I do not assume I’ve something to lose.”

Osaka drew twenty seventh seed Amanda Anisimova within the first spherical. Their match will probably be held on Sunday.

The Related Press contributed to this report.