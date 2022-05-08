Naomi Scott Birthday: Naming 7 of Her Most Remarkable Fashion Statements (View Pics)



Charlie’s Angels actress Naomi Scott celebrates her birthday on May 6. The 29-year-old rose to prominence after her performances in the television film Lemonade Mouth and the science fiction series Terra Nova. Later she also managed to grab the popular and most-sought after role in Guy Ritchie’s adaptation of Aladdin. And while she’s busy receiving accolades for her most recent work, Anatomy of a Scandal, we aren’t going to discuss just that. Today, we’ll go beyond her professional life and take a peek inside her personal closet that’s delightful and charming. Naomi Scott Birthday Special: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About Her Life.

Naomi’s personal sense of styling is extremely alluring. She dresses to express and that’s evident in all of her choices. From elegant and elaborate ballroom gowns to layered dresses and charming separates, she can ace all of these designs with her signature aplomb. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Naomi manages to nail the trickiest of designs and always leaves us wanting for more. Her red carpet shenanigans have always been a hit with the critics and there’s no way she’ll ever fail in that department. While she played a Disney princess in reel life, her real-life wardrobe is equally dreamy and luxurious. To elaborate on this, let’s have a look at some of her most remarkable red carpet avatars below. Naomi Scott’s Miu Miu Outfit is the Perfect Ensemble for Your Best Friend’s Wedding.

In Burberry

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Maison Valentino

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Brandon Maxwell

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani Prive

Naomi Scott (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Naomi Scott!

