Naomi Watts and ex Liev Schreiber step out with their children Kai, 12, and Sasha, 13, in NYC

They’ve retained a pleasant co-parenting bond.

And amicable exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have been seen out with their children in New York Metropolis this week.

The 52-year-old actress and 53-year-old Ray Donovan star loved an outing in the town that by no means sleeps with Sasha, 13, and Kai, 12.

Naomi slipped right into a bronze floral costume that confirmed off her slender legs and complemented it with a pair of matching shades.

She wore her blonde hair in a bob harking back to her function as Nineteen Thirties actress Ann Darrow in Peter Jackson’s remake of King Kong.

Wrapping herself in a denim jacket she accessorized with a cross-body black leather-based purse and rounded off her look with flats.

In the meantime the silver fox she was once concerned with was carrying a navy cardigan over a real blue t-shirt and clasped on a medallion necklace.

The 52-year-old actress and 53-year-old Ray Donovan star loved an outing in the town that by no means sleeps with Sasha, 13, and Kai, 12

After 11 years collectively Naomi and Liev introduced their cut up in late 2016 when the information was eclipsed by the extra acrimonious breakup of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Naomi is at present carrying on a relationship with the dashing Watchmen actor Billy Crudup, 52, whom she was first linked to in early 2017.

In the meantime Liev can be in a long-term relationship, in his case with the leggy 28-year-old blonde Taylor Neisen whom he has been with since 2017.

Naomi defined her equation with Liev throughout a 2019 interview with the Sunday Instances Fashion journal saying: ‘Having an excellent relationship has all the time been our endgame, and we have put plenty of power and effort into making that so.’

She added: ‘It is not all the time a cakewalk, as they are saying in America. However it makes full sense that it’s an absolute precedence, as a result of it actually issues to the children. You possibly can see how there are such a lot of issues that may make a child really feel anxious, and realizing that their dad and mom could be in the identical room and joyfully, it means quite a bit to them.’

On the skilled entrance Liev’s upcoming films embody Throughout The River And Into The Timber which is customized from a 1950 Ernest Hemmingway novel of the identical title that’s set in Italy as World Struggle II winds down.

Liev has been forged in the function of a terminally sick middle-aged U.S. serviceman, Colonel Richard Cantwell, who falls in love with an 18-year-old Italian contessa known as Renata.

In the meantime Naomi’s upcoming film releases embody As soon as Upon A Time In Staten Island which stars her alongside heartthrobs Frank Grillo and Bobby Cannavale.