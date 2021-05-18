NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 for 9 Vacancies, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 9 Vacancies @apprenticeshipindia.org. Examine the applying course of, academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021: PSPCL Operation Particular Division, Mohali has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Lineman. candidates can submit their functions by way of the net mode at apprenticeshipindia.org. Prepared candidates are suggested to learn all necessary particulars concerning the recruitment together with academic qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars.

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: The candidate should be at the least 08th handed or equal from any acknowledged college.

NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Stipend from ₹5,000.00 – ₹7,700.00

Obtain NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

The way to apply for NAPS PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply to the posts by way of the net mode at /apprenticeshipindia.org.Candidates are suggested to maintain a printout or tender copy of the net utility for future reference.

