Narasimha Jayanti 2021: Date, time, fast, and significance

Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi is commemorated as Narasimha Jayanti. Lord Narasimha was the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On the day of Narasimha Jayanti day, Lord Vishnu appeared within the type of Narasimha, a half lion, and half man, in entrance of Demon Hiranyakashipu to kill him. In accordance with drikpanchang, the mix of Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi with Swati Nakshatra is a extremely auspicious time to watch Narasimha Jayanti Vratam.

Narasimha Jayanti 2021 date and time

Narasimha Jayanti sayana kala puja time will start at 04:26 pm and finish at 07:11 pm. The auspicious time will final for a length of two hours 45 minutes.

The following day, Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti is after 05:25 am, Might 26, 2021.

On Narasimha Jayanti Parana Day, Chaturdashi will recover from earlier than dawn.

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp time will start at 10:56 am and go on until 1:41 pm.

Chaturdashi tithi begins 12:11 am on Might 25, 2021, and ends at 8:29 pm on Might 25, 2021.

Narasimha Jayanti 2021 quick and significance

The principles and pointers to maintain Narasimha Jayanti quick are much like Ekadashi fasting. Devotees are allowed to have solely a single meal a day earlier than Narasimha Jayanti. Parana (breaking the quick) is carried out the following day throughout auspicious hours.

On at the present time, devotees take Sankalp (pledge) throughout Madhyahna and do Lord Narasimha Pujan throughout Sanyakal earlier than the Sunsets. In accordance with the beliefs, Lord Narasimha appeared on the time of sundown whereas Chaturdashi was prevailing. It’s urged to maintain an evening’s vigil and carry out Visarjan Puja subsequent day morning. The quick is been damaged on the following day after doing Visarjan Puja and giving a donation (dana) to Brahmin.

The time to interrupt Narasimha Jayanti is the following day after dawn when Chaturdashi Tithi will get over. If Chaturdashi Tithi involves an finish earlier than dawn then quick is damaged any time after dawn after finishing Jayanti rituals.

