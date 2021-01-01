Narasimhanand Saraswati viral video on BJP women leaders

Highlights The National Commission for Women took note of the viral video of Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati

Poison was spread in a video against women leaders living in politics

Now that the NCW has taken note of the video, it has written a letter to the DGP of UP for action

Offensive discussion about BJP women leaders, video goes viral

Ghaziabad

Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati, a priest at the Shiv Shakti Dham temple in Dasna, Ghaziabad, is often the talk of the town because of his controversial statements. However, one such statement has only aggravated the problem. One of his videos is going viral, in which he is seen saying highly offensive things about BJP women leaders. BJP leaders, who once supported him over the video, staged a protest against him and demanded action.

The real Narasimhanand Saraswati was sitting for some live interviews. What he said before the interview started was recorded by someone standing there and it went viral. The viral video is said to be dated July 4th. It went viral and caused a stir.



The video tweeted a call for action from the NCW president

After the video went viral, many BJP leaders surrounded Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Minister Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted a video of Narasimhanand, tagged NCW president Rekha Sharma and UP police and demanded action.

‘The women who were in politics before were some leaders or others

In the video, Narasimhanand says, ‘This invaluable knowledge will not be heard anywhere in the world. The women who appeared in politics used to be% $ # of one or the other leader. Or the daughter-in-law or daughter-in-law of a great leader … the government of the Samajwadi Party that came after that, even there women were only one. Then came Mayawati’s government, this women’s issue did not work in her government. No leader can get a ticket to any woman there. I can’t promise you to recommend Vahini. It is learned that Vahini cut her ticket … ‘

Poison spread against BJP women leaders

Narasimhanand further said, ‘After this came a government of honest people and people of very good character … now the rates of government contracts have become 10% … open rates. All the women in the BJP have gone to one leader and not to another, but the other will not do their job … If there is work from a third, then the third will have to go. Now these are honest and charismatic people. This is politics. Many women are enjoying it because they are involved in politics. I can’t say anything, there is mother power … I bow to mother power. ‘



The Women’s Commission wrote a letter to the DGP for FIR and arrest

Now the National Commission for Women has also taken note of Bagga’s tweet. The Women’s Commission tweeted, ‘NCW has taken note of the matter. National President Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police to register an FIR against Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati and arrest her immediately.

