Narayan Rane arrested for “slapping Thackeray”, can the state government arrest a Union Minister in India? Rane is the first Union Minister to be arrested in 20 years. Rane joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet in July as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. : Narayan Rane arrested … The first case of Union Minister being arrested in 20 years, what does the law say?

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday. He was arrested by the police for making indecent remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane is the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In July, he joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. It is an interesting incident that the state government has arrested a Union Minister. Rane is the first Union Minister to be arrested in 20 years. In the meantime, an argument has erupted. That is, can the state government arrest the Union Minister?

What does the law say?

Former Indian Statistics Service officer Om Prakash Gupta says law and order is a state issue. All citizens living in the country are bound to abide by the rules and laws. According to the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, a state body can arrest them for violating the rules. Criminal cases cannot be initiated against persons holding constitutional office such as judges, governors, presidents, election commissioners, presidents of UPSCs, high courts and the Supreme Court. Ministers do not fall under this privilege category. His arrest does not violate constitutional provisions.

Every MP has certain rights. Those rights have been violated. All our MPs will file petitions in this regard to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

How did this happen?

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey had on Tuesday issued an order for immediate arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane for making an offensive statement. A police team was sent to Chiplun in Konkan city. Rane is still present there in connection with the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The order was issued after an FIR was lodged against Rane in the northern city of Maharashtra.

BJP came out in support of Narayan Rane, party president JP Nadda said – will not be afraid of it, or they will not be oppressed

What did Rane say?

Rane had claimed that in his Independence Day speech, Thackeray had forgotten how many years had passed since the country’s independence. The ministers made controversial statements in this regard. During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district on Monday, Rane said, “It is a shame that the Chief Minister does not know how many years have passed since independence. During the speech, he was seen turning around and asking about it. If I had been there, I would have slapped him.”

There is no relief from the Mumbai High Court

Narayan Rane reached the court at the last minute to avoid arrest. In it, a request was made to quash the three FIRs registered against him. However, the court refused to hear the case immediately. Rane’s lawyer argued in court, “Police are standing at the door to arrest him (Narayan Rane).” On that the High Court said, ‘Please follow the procedure. Do not entrust us with the work of the registry.

He started his career with Shiv Sena

Ane, year old Rane started his political career in Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray’s father Bal Thackeray. In 1990, he entered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as a Shiv Sena MLA. He took over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1999, but his tenure was very short. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had lost the state elections by the end of this year.

