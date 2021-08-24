Narayan Rane bail: Maharashtra BJP chief Narayan Rane has been granted bail in the Uddhav Thackeray case

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who was arrested for making controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was granted bail late on Tuesday night. Narayan Rane has been granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district. However, he has been granted bail with certain conditions. On the other hand, after getting bail, Rane tweeted ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

Four FIRs were lodged against him in Maharashtra on the statement of Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Rane. He was arrested by Ratnagiri police on Tuesday afternoon.

Government prosecutors made this argument

After the arrest, Rane was produced in the court of Magistrate Sheikhbaso S Patil at 10.45 pm. Public Prosecutor Bhushan Salvi requested that BJP leader Rane be remanded in police custody for seven days for further investigation. He said if there was a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister, the matter needed to be investigated.

Reference to Narayan Rane’s health

Opposing this, advocate Bhau Salunkhe, defending Aniket Nikam and Rane, argued that they were not in good health. Rane, age 69, was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure.

The arrest was said to be illegal

Nikam further said that the section of the Indian Penal Code under which a case has been filed against Rane provides for a sentence of less than seven years, making detention unnecessary. He also claimed that Rane’s arrest was illegal as he had not been summoned under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code before his arrest.

Was released on a bond of 15,000

The court, after hearing both sides, refused to send the Union Minister to police custody. Instead, they decided to send him to judicial custody. However, Rane was granted bail of Rs 15,000 on an application by his lawyers for bail.

Will not make any such statement in future

The court directed Rane to appear at the Mahad police station on August 30 and September 13. Apart from this, the bail conditions also include a condition that Rane will not make any such statement in future.

You have to come to the police station for audio check

Rane will have to come to the police station once to check the audio of Rane’s controversial statement. For this, the police will inform them seven days in advance and Rane will cooperate in this. Rane has been warned not to try to tamper with documents and evidence.

Filed an offense against Rane in these sections

Rane has been charged under sections 189 of the Indian Penal Code (threatening to harm a public servant) and 504 (intentional insult for disturbing the peace) and 505 (statement relating to public malpractice). Gone.

This statement was made by Narayan Rane

Rane had claimed that in his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had forgotten how many years had passed since the country’s independence. During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district on Monday, Rane said, “It is a shame that the Chief Minister does not know how many years have passed since independence. During the speech, he turned around and asked about it. If I had been there, I would have slapped him hard.

